Council eyes new Davao vice-mayor

By Carmencita A. Carillo

Correspondent

MAJORITY FLOOR leader Bernard Al-ag is expected to assume the post vacated by vice-mayor Paolo Z. Duterte when the City Council resumes today for its first regular session for this year.

“I am still the acting vice-mayor until I take my oath (as vice-mayor),” Mr. Al-ag said.

The younger Mr. Duterte resigned from last Christmas after his name was dragged into personal as well as national controversies, including allegations of a so-called Davao Group involved in smuggling and trafficking. Mr. Duterte’s resignation was accepted last week by his father, President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“Councilor Al-ag will assume as vice-mayor since he has the highest vote,” councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang said. “Once Al-ag assumes the office as vice-mayor then Bong (Victor Advincula, Jr.) will assume as floor leader since he is the assistant floor leader. If that happens, then that will leave his position at the committee on housing vacant.”

But that is just one of the scenarios that can play at the City Council today since Mr. Advincula can have other options.

“There are many possible councilors for the position including Advincula, Melchor Quitain, Jr. and Jesus Zozobrado who are all lawyers,” Mr. Dayanghirang said. He said a reorganization can happen anytime depending on which committee positions would be left vacant by the turn of events.

“We will see if it needs confirmation by the Council since the President has already accepted the (vice-mayor’s) resignation,” Mr. Dayanghirang said of Mr. Alag’s assumption as vice-mayor.