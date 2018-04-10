Couple in P900-M ‘bitcoin scam’ nabbed

By Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a couple allegedly responsible for a multi-million scam involving bitcoin.

The suspects, Arnel and Leonady Ordonio, registered owners of NewG company, were apprehended in an entrapment operation on April 4 in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur. They were charged with syndicated estafa before the Office of the Special Prosecutors for amassing P900 million from more than 50 victims in the said scam operated via social media.

The couple had allegedly promised victims of this scam from around the country 30% return of their investments after 16 days, with P90,000 to P160,000 as capital.

“Sa una ibibigay niya muna (earnings), first at saka second. After that, mawawala na siya. This is a simple case ng estafa at saka pyramiding kasi meron silang upline, may downline,” CIDG Police Director Roel B. Obusan said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

(Initially they will give the earnings, the first and the second. After that, they disappear. This is a simple case of estafa and pyramiding because it has upline and downline).

One of the victims, a resident of Malolos City in Bulacan, said she and her relatives invested P29 million after she was invited by a trusted friend. She and her husband invested P4 million in November last year, but began to have doubts about the scheme last December when her upline failed to give her earnings.

“We were able to talk to Arnel Ordonio through Facebook Messenger…and he promised P3 million every five days para lang mabalik yung kapital (to return the capital). So nung hindi na natupad ‘yon, humingi na kami ng tulong from (PSUPT. Heryl L.) Bruno of PNP Malolos para makarating na sa sitwasyon na ‘to,” Ms. Maglunot said. (When that did not happen, we sought the help of [PSUPT. Heryl L.] Bruno of PNP Malolos which led to this situation).

Another victim said she and others were threatened for being negligent about their upline. “Gusto lang po naming malaman kung may makukuha pa kami (We just wanted to know if we can still get anything back),” she said.

The suspected couple, as presented by the police, kept silent.

Mr. Obusan said the Ordonios do not have any connection with bitcoin but merely used that term to solicit from the victims.