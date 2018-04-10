Couple nabbed in P900-million bitcoin scam

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a couple allegedly responsible for a multi-million scam involving the virtual currency bitcoin.

The suspects, identified as Arnel and Leonady Ordonio, registered owners of NewG company, were apprehended in an entrapment operation last April 4 in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur. They were charged with syndicated estafa before the Office of the Special Prosecutors for amassing P900 million from more than 50 victims.

The couple purportedly promised the victims of 30% return of investment after 16 days, with P90,000 to P160,000 as capital. The investment scam, which operated via social media, victimized individuals from various locations.

“Sa una ibibigay niya muna (earnings), first at saka second. After that, mawawala na siya. This is a simple case ng estafa at saka pyramiding kasi meron silang upline, may downline,” CIDG Police Director Roel B. Obusan said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

(Initially they will give the earnings, the first and the second. After that, they disappear. This is a simple case of estafa and pyramiding because it has upline and downline.)