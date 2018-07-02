Couturiers reveal RTW outfits for Rustan’s pop-up concept

RUSTAN’S has always been known for bringing in top-shelf luxury goods to the country. While we all have an agreed standard on what luxury is, luxury can also be found in the clothes of local designers that try to condense in fabric all the influences that make us who we are.

Rustan’s tapped five designers — Mark Bumgarner, Mich Araullo, Rosanna Ocampo, Happy Andrada, and Patty Ang — for a pop-up concept called Rustan’s Circle. The pop-up in Rustan’s Makati features collections by the designers exclusively for Rustan’s.

Mr. Bumgarner took his inspiration from 1960s-inspired TV show Mad Men for a sophisticated day look, while Ms. Araullo takes a more laidback stance with a touch of luxury and clean femininity, incorporating bows, cinched waists, and linen. Ms. Ocampo, meanwhile, looks to riotous nature for her collection, while Ms. Andrada was inspired by the kaleidoscope, as well as experimental prints such as a printed aerial view of Manila. Ms. Ang, meanwhile, took inspiration from her travels, resulting in a collection with a touch of the cosmopolitan.

Rustan’s old-school brands such as U and Lady Rustan are being quietly revived by new designers. Rustan’s Circle is no different from this thrust in creating a stronger homegrown base for the retailer. Said Dina Tantoco, Marketing and Communications Head for Rustan’s, “It’s all targetting a certain customer. You could say younger.”

The pop-up also serves as a format for the designers to present ready-to-wear clothing, because most of these designers are better known for their red carpet looks. “The main objective for this was to tap their clientele. A lot of these customers don’t know that they have all these new lines, new designs for the younger market,” said Larissa Vistan, Division manager for Ladies’ Fashion at Rustan’s.

Ms. Tantoco said, “I think this is just the beginning. We want to expand this, and create a community where… designers have a place to showcase their ready-to-wear [collections].”

In the earlier days of Rustan’s, while co-founder Gliceria Tantoco negotiated with fashion giants, she also took the time to promote local designers by giving them room in her stores. “It’s certainly carrying on that DNA,” said Ms. Tantoco. — Joseph L. Garcia