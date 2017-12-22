Crop damage from ‘Urduja’ estimated at P700M

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said tropical storm Urduja (international name: Kai-tak) caused P701.76 million worth of crop damage in the Bicol provinces, Central and Eastern Visayas, and the Caraga region of northeastern Mindanao.

The DA said in a report that as of late Wednesday, lost agricultural production was 17,334 metric tons (MT), with damage to 36,896 hectares (has.), affecting 33,922 farmers.

Lost rice production was estimated at 5,395 MT worth P408.30 million, affecting 33,294 has. and 29,706 farmers.

The damage is equivalent to 11.4% of the standing crop in the regions which is estimated to yield 291,746 MT.

“The volume loss incurred has increased from yesterday’s 4,892 to 5,395 metric tons today. Most affected rice crops are at sowing, seedling, newly transplanted and vegetative stages, which majority were reported as totally damaged,” it said.

High-value crop damage in the regions was reckoned at 11,725 MT worth P280.01 million or 39.9% of the total, much of it vegetables in the harvestable stage in Eastern Visayas such as squash, okra, and eggplant. The damage was inflicted over 1,475 has.

Damage to corn, currently at the seedling to vegetative stages, was unchanged from the last report at 182 MT worth P7.92 million, affecting 2,110 has. and 1,578 farmers.

Damage to cassava, also in the seedling to vegetative stages, was 30 MT worth P2.203 million, affecting 17 has. and 25 farmers.

Livestock damage was concentrated in the Bicol provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur, estimated at P3.31 million or 2,489 animals. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato