Curfew, IRR on smoking among Makati government’s priorities

By Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz

MAKATI CITY will focus on implementing its rules and regulations on curfew for Makati residents 18 years old and below and smoking for the year 2018, according to Mayor Mar-Len Abigail S. Binay-Campos.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Rotary Club of Makati meeting last Jan. 9 after delivering her State of the City Address, Ms. Binay said “Wala pang masyadong priority measures kasi hinahabol namin lahat ng 2017 but we’ll be able to implement IRR (implementing rules and regulations) on curfew and ’yung sa motorcycle. That’s our priority, implementation na. Hindi ’yung magdraft pa lang ng measure.”

(We don’t have priority measures yet because we’re still continuing from 2017 measures but we’ll be able to implement IRR on curfew and motorcycle policies. That’s our priority, the implementation. Not drafting new measures.)

City Ordinance No. 2017-098 was signed by Ms. Binay on September 2017 which sets curfew among the 18 years old and below from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily. Violation of the ordinance would lead to the cancellation of benefits provided by the city government to parents or guardians of said minors on first offense and a fine of P2,000 or five days imprisonment on second offense.

Meanwhile, City Ordinance No. 2017-135 or the ordinance which prohibits small children from riding motorcycles was passed by the city council of Makati on December of last year. A fine of P2,000 to P5,000 or imprisonment was imposed on violators.

Moreover, the city mayor also listed as a priority an ordinance for designating smoking areas in line with Executive Order No. 26 of 2017 which bans smoking in public and enclosed areas.

“We also need to prioritize the ordinance for designated smoking areas because the recent passage of the executive order has immensely affected the businesses because of the smoking ban. We have to finally draft the ordinance to somehow help the business transactions kasi bumaba rin ’yung revenue nila (because the smoking ban decreased their revenues),” Ms. Binay said.

She further noted how the smoking ban has affected establishments with al fresco areas that did not apply for designated smoking areas. All applications are currently on hold until the passage of the ordinance, the mayor said.

Asked if she’s planning a more flexible arrangement, Ms. Binay said: “Not necessarily flexi but I guess kasi yung EO naman, you can take the extreme position or you can take a [softer] position. Basta it has to conform do’n sa batas. Kasi may iba na total smoking ban. ’Di naman namin pwedeng gawin ’yun.” (Not necessarily flexi but I guess with the EO, you can take the extreme position or you can take a softer position. It just has to conform with the law. Because other cities opted for a total smoking ban. We cannot do that.)

Meanwhile, Makati City has recorded a 12% increase in its revenues from P15.21 billion in 2016 to P16.98 billion 2017.

Business taxes were the biggest contributor with P7.5 billion in 2016 to P8.22 billion in 2017, posing a 10% increase.

In line with this, Makati City is in for big spending projects including plans to procure land properties to build three schools, a convention center, and a columbarium in 2018.

“This year, we plan to procure properties kasi ang kulang talaga sa Makati is lupa (because what we really lack in Makati is land), …but hopefully we’ll be able to procure more properties to build more schools… (and) we have plans for a convention center, we have plans for a columbarium, marami kaming plano (we have many plans) for the coming years,” Ms. Binay said.

The city’s budget department is yet to release the breakdown of the budget for 2018.