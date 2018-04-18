Curry, Warriors lead most popular merchandise lists anew

STEPHEN Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ popularity was validated anew after leading for the third straight year the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular jerseys and team merchandise.

In a list released by the NBA to members of media, based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2017-18 NBA season, the two-time league most valuable player (MVP) Curry and defending champions Warriors were tops in their respective categories.

Mr. Curry, who is currently out in the first round of the playoffs for the Warriors against the San Antonio Spurs because of an ankle injury, was number one in jersey sales.

He was followed at number two by Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, Kevin Durant of the Warriors at third, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at fourth, and Kyrie Irving of Boston Celtics at fifth.

The NBA noted that Mr. Irving climbed significantly from the last release of the list in January, climbing seven rungs to barge into the top five.

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City Thunder is at number six with Kristaps Porzingis of New York Knicks, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Ben Simmons of the Sixers rounding out the top 10.

Making it to the top 15 were Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Klay Thompson (Warriors) and Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Meanwhile in team merchandise, the Warriors continued to hold sway, followed by the Cavaliers, Sixers, Lakers and Celtics.

Completing the top 10 were the Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo