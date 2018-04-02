Customs bureau exceeds March collection target by over 19%

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said it beat its March collection target, with revenue growing 19.1% year on year, after many of its ports outside of Manila exceeded their goals.

“Based on the initial report from the BoC Financial Service, a total of P45.398 billion in revenue was collected, exceeding the P45.133-billion target for the month of March by P265 million,” Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña was quoted as saying in a statement.

The BoC said that 12 of its 17 ports exceeded their revenue targets, despite the holidays in March.

The Port of Batangas collected P11.542 billion, exceeding its target by 10.5%. This was followed by the Port of Limay, Bataan, with P2.896 billion in collections, beating its target by 5.5%; and the Port of Cebu with P2.189 billion, exceeding its target by 7.6%.

The other BoC stations that exceeded their targets were:

Davao, collecting P1.755 billion, 21.1% above target;

Subic, collecting P1.655 billion, 1.9% above target;

Cagayan de Oro, collecting P1.625 billion, 27.4% above target;

San Fernando, collecting P278 million, 13% above its target;

Clark, collecting P154 million, 29.8% above target;

Tacloban, collecting P68 million, 241.6% above target;

Legazpi, collecting P22.10 million, 0.50% above target;

Surigao, collecting P4 million, 262.7% above target, and;

Aparri, collecting P6 million, 37.5% above target.

Meanwhile, the ports which failed to hit their targets were:

Manila, collecting P5.776 billion, missing its target by 14.9%;

Manila International Container Port, collecting P12.625 billion, missing by 9.28%;

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, collecting P3.094 billion, missing by 25.9%;

Iloilo, collecting P176 million, missing by 27.8%, and;

Zamboanga, collecting P700,000, missing by 96%.

“Following this development, the district collectors of these ports and others concerned will be eventually replaced in compliance to the earlier directive that district collectors, deputy collectors for assessment, chief of Formal Entry Division, examiners, appraisers, and other BoC personnel performing assessment functions will be relieved,” the bureau said.

The BoC is tasked to collect P637.1 billion this year, up 39.05% from actual collections of P458.18 billion in 2017. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan