Customs’ Collectors Association signs manifesto of support for Lapeña

THE Collectors Association of the Philippines, the group of customs collectors of the Bureau of Customs (BoC), has expressed support for the current customs chief Isidro Lapeña on the occasion of his 100 days in office, the group said in a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 27. A manifesto of support was signed on Dec. 15 by the association’s acting president, lawyer Ma. Lourdes Mangaoang, and 45 other customs collectors, and the group presented this to Mr. Lapeña last Friday. The group cited the Commissioner’s Five-Point Priority Program and his leadership by example. Mr. Lapeña, for his part, was quoted in the statement as saying: “I am humbled by their support. At the same time, I am expecting them to help me bring change in the Bureau and that we all lead by example. The effort to rebuild not only the image of the BoC but to implement policy reforms is not the sole task of the Commissioner but everyone in the Bureau.”