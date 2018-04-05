Customs reassigns collectors who failed to meet revenue goal

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) reshuffled its district collectors and other personnel to its other ports after failing to meet their respective revenue targets last month.

In a statement Thursday, April 5, the BoC said that it has “reassigned 66 of its personnel to various offices as part of the major reshuffle of the organization,” which included the “district collectors of the ports who failed to meet their March revenue target.”

The BoC said that the separate Customs Personnel Orders was signed by Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III on April 3.

The BoC collected P45.398 billion in March, 19.1% greater than the P38.11 billion in the same month last year.

Although it exceeded its P45.133-billion overall target that month by P265 million, five of its 17 ports failed to meet what is tasked to be collected, namely the Port of Manila, Manila International Container Port, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Port of Iloilo, and the Port of Zamboanga.

The BoC under Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapena since October last year started shuffling and relieving its personnel that do not meet what is expected of them.

On March 16, the BoC installed five new officials to replace those that failed to meet their February collection goals. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan