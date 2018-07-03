Customs tops June goal as most ports perform

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) collected P50.139 billion in June — 41.6% more than the P35.417 billion recorded a year ago and 4.9% above its P47.797-billion target last month — as most of its port collectors exceeded their goals.

“This achievement is attributed not only to the consistent diligence of all BoC ports in terms of collection but also to the continuing application of correct valuation and tariff classification of goods,” Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña said in a press statement on Monday.

“Our strengthened campaign against illicit trade and our effort to improve our trade system have significantly increased the bureau’s revenue collection.”

Last month, 16 of the Customs’ 17 ports hit their respective targets, steady from the previous month.

Only the Manila International Container Port (MICP) missed its goal, collecting only P13.507 billion of the P14.738 billion entrusted by the government. This was the fourth straight month the MICP missed its monthly goal.

Collections totaled about P280.33 billion last semester, 33.31% more than the P210.28 billion collected in 2017’s first half.

Customs’ haul is 0.79% more than the P278.13-billion first half target and is 46.88% of a P598-billion full-year goal.

The BoC noted that the Port of Tacloban has already collected its target revenues for the whole year, raking in P394 million that surpassed its P267-million target by 47.57%.

In April, the bureau reassigned the heads of some of its ports after they failed to meet their respective collection targets. — EJCT