Cuy appointed to DDB, Año as OIC to DILG

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has appointed former Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) officer-in-charge Catalino S. Cuy as the new chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), and retired Armed Forces chief Eduardo M. Año as the new officer-in-charge of the DILG.

Mr. Cuy assumes the post formerly occupied by Dionisio R. Santiago and Benjamin P. Reyes, who were both relieved by Mr. Duterte for their contradicting his view on the scope of the country’s drug problem.

Mr. Duterte took offense, in particular, with Mr. Santiago’s statement that the 10,000-bed rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija was a mistake and a waste of money. The facility was built in 2016 through funding from Chinese real estate billionaire Huang Rulun.

The new DDB chief will have a brief term until July 4 this year, as shown by a copy of his appointment letter released to the media on Friday, Jan. 5.

Mr. Año, for his part, takes over the position of former interior secretary Ismael D. Sueno who was fired by Mr. Duterte in April last year due to corruption allegations. Being recently retired, however, Mr. Año cannot yet be given a full appointment.

The President signed the appointment papers of Messrs. Cuy and Año on Thursday, Jan. 4. — Arjay L. Balinbin