DA claims stable prices after issuing SRP list on farm goods

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said prices have begun to stabilize two weeks after it imposed suggested retail price (SRP) system on selected farm goods in Metro Manila wet markets.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol told reporters: “So far we are happy (with the SRP rollout). We haven’t received any complaints. Somehow, it actually calmed down the noisy voices of consumers complaining (about) the high prices of commodities,” he added.

“We actually received a favorable response from consumers and even the independent observers,” he added, without providing details.

The SRP regime covers regular-milled rice, milkfish, tilapia, galunggong (round scad), red and white onions, and local and imported garlic.

Mr. Piñol said the DA is studying other commodities to include in the SRP scheme, including pork products.

“I’m cautioning the livestock industry, especially the ham industry, not to price their products above the acceptable level to consumers,” Mr. Piñol said.

Poultry products are also to be included in the SRP regime, particularly broiler chicken, he added. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato