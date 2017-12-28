DA: Damage on rice, corn crops at P177M

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) reported that a total of P177 million worth of rice and corn crops were damaged by the tropical storm Vinta.

According to a report released Wednesday, Vinta affected 18,517 hectares of agricultural areas in Regions IX (Zamboanga Peninsula), XI (Davao Region), and XII (Soccsksargen) with a quoted production volume of 4,735 metric tons lost, majority coming from corn in Region IX.

“It is expected that additional damages and losses will be reported on other commodities as the concerned regional offices are conducting monitoring, assessment, and field validation,” the report said.

Corn took the largest loss share at P90.62 million, covering 3,392 hectares and weighing 4,079 metric tons. This is equivalent to 0.76% of the total standing crop quoted to be at 448,394 hectares.

In Region IX, the cost of corn lost reached P79.99 million or 88.28% of the total production loss.

Corn production destroyed in Compostela Valley that were in the reproductive to maturity stages reached P6.09 million, which accounted for 6.72% of total production loss.

Crops at their harvestable stage in North Cotabato were only quoted to have lost P4.54 million or 5% of total production loss.

Total production loss for rice reached P87.18 million, covering 15,125 hectares and 655 metric tons. This covered 4.8% of the total standing crop for rice at 314,947 hectares. The DA explained that this is because the crops were only from the stages of newly planted to vegetative.

Region IX also took the biggest hit in rice production loss, accounting for 65.58% or P57.17 million of the overall loss. Region XI followed, accounting for 22.02% or P19.20 million worth of crops lost in the Compostela Valley and Davao Oriental.

Rice crops at their newly planted, vegetative to reproductive stages that were affected in North Cotabato reached P10.81 million or 12.4% of the total loss. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato