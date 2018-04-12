DA to expand hybrid rice farms in Northern Samar

THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) plans to expand the plantation of hybrid rice seeds in Northern Samar after improving the agri-fishery capacity of the municipality of Mapanas early this week. Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol, in a statement, reiterated DA’s thrust to improve rice production through the use of hybrid rice in his speech before the Mapanas residents. “We will start hybridization of seeds to about 380 hectares of farmlands here in Mapanas, and so I encourage you to organize into groups so we can provide you complete interventions,” he said. During Mr. Piñol’s visit, the DA’s Region 8 office distributed P4.3 million worth of agri-fishery equipment to farmers and fisherfolk in Mapanas. Mr. Piñol also committed P10 million worth of credit covering Mapanas and the municipality of Palapag. Another P10-million loan was also given for an ice plant and a refrigerated van to be used by fishermen. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato