DAR to assess parts of Boracay that can be subjected to land reform

Patches of agricultural land in Boracay with an estimated total of four hectares will be assessed by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) ahead of the island closure.

DAR secretary John R. Castriciones will hold an official investigation from April 24 to 25 to validate if the reported agricultural land can be subjected to land reform.

Baseline data, provided by the provincial environment and natural resources officer (PENRO) in Aklan, reported patches of land in Manoc-Manoc, Balabag and Yapak are agricultural.

DAR Undersecretary David D. Erro said in a press briefing, Friday, this is in response to President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s marching order to place the island under land reform.

As per Proclamation No. 1064 issued in 2006, signed by then President Gloria M. Arroyo, classified Boracay Island “into forestland (protection purposes) and into agricultural land (alienable and disposable).” — Charmain A. Tadalan