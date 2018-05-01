DAR to award land titles in Quezon province

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will be distributing land titles to around 386 farmers in Mulanay, Quezon province today.

Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Research David D. Erro said that the department will be awarding 654 hectares (has.) of agricultural lands and 402 certifications of land ownership, as ordered by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“We will have a distribution likely twice a month. Some of the covered lands are privately owned, [but] we will set aside government-owned land for Mindanao,” he added.

The DAR will be consulting stakeholders in Mindanao by the end of this month to discuss agrarian reform on government-owned land in the region.

Agrarian Reform Secretary John R. Castriciones said the department needs to gather more data before it can estimate the volume of land to be distributed.

Basing on DAR records, Mr. Castriciones said that there are 500,000 has. nationwide which can be turned over to farmer beneficiaries.

“That’s a big area. Our target is to cover 50,000 has. [every month]. If it’s government-owned land, it’s no longer covered by the notice of coverage (NOC),” he added.

“Right then and there, we can distribute these to the farmers.”

An NOC is only issued to private agricultural lands covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program or Republic Act 6657, which distributes agricultural land to landless farmers and farm workers. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato