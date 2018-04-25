Darna comes back to life in Benilde’s new dance musical, Ding, Ang Bato!

DARNA, the iconic Filipino superwoman, first came to life in 1950. Generations may have passed since Mars Ravelo’s famed superhero graced our comics, films, television screens, and theater productions, but Darna remains deeply embedded in our national consciousness.

From May 15 to 21, the most enduring and iconic Filipino superwoman will take flight once again on the stage of the School of Design and Arts (SDA) Theater at De La Salle College of St. Benilde.

Called Ding, Ang Bato!, the dance-musical production by the Benilde Arts and Culture Cluster (BACC) and the Dance Program, is set in contemporary times and told from the perspective of the brother of the hero’s alter ego, Narda. Ding, born deaf, goes along with her in her journey of empowerment.

This version of Darna puts the audience in the middle of a strong theatrical brew of original Pinoy pop culture, energetic physical theater, poetic syncretism of sign language and dance, and inventive multimedia and scenic design.

The musical show is fueled by award-winning creatives: Chris Millado is the director and the librettist; Denisa Reyes and Ernest Mandap are the choreographers; and Ejay Yatco (who recently won the Gawad Buhay award for his outstanding musical direction of Repertory Philippines’ Hair) does the music.

Joining the creative team are renowned arts professionals Tuxqs Rutaquio as production designer; Jay Aranda as lighting designer and technical director; Joee Mejias as projection designer; Aji Manalo as sound designer; and Dr. Sunita S. Mukhi as the dramaturg and artistic producer.

Students and alumnus of the school will perform: Carlos Serrano, an alumnus of the Dance Program, will play Ding, while Juner Quiambao and John Peñaranda, who are students from the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) will be his alternates. Playing Darna is Christine Crame, Benilde’s Dance Program Chair while Stacy Abarca, an AB Music Production student plays Narda. Television and stage performer Natasha Cabrera will play Valentina, Darna’s nemesis.

Tickets for Ding, Ang Bato! are available at the College of St. Benilde School of Design and Arts. For ticket inquiries and reservations call Micca at 0955-182-7445 or Kim at 0920-299-2573.