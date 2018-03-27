Dashboard (03/28/18)

2018 Toyota Vios Cup to start April 28

THE fifth season of the Toyota Vios Cup one-make race series will begin on April 28, organizer Toyota Motor Philippines announced on March 23.

It added three legs of the Vios Cup are slated this year, with the first and last races to be held at Clark International Speedway and the second at Filinvest, Alabang.

More than 50 drivers will compete in three race classes: Super Sporting, Sporting and Promotional. Some specification upgrades — lighter hood and trunk lid, plus TRD disc brake rotors — will be allowed on cars in the Super Sporting class, Toyota said.

Like in the first four seasons, the series will feature celebrity drivers. Racing this year are Diego Loyzaga, Sofia Andres, Chie Filomeno and Sam Milby, who will be joining returning competitors Gretchen Ho, Aubrey Miles, Fabio Ide and Troy Montero.

Volkswagen to hold Jetta prices until April 30

THE Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline variant will still have a starting price of P1.1 million and the Jetta Highline of P1.2 million until April 30 — or if supplies are still available.

Volkswagen Philippines these are the cars’ same prices before the new automotive tax rates were imposed, indicating the vehicles were imported prior to the implementation of the revised taxes.

The distributor noted that along with the lower taxes levied on the Jetta, other reasons that make it a compelling choice are the model’s “unparalleled heritage and tradition of world-class excellence… premium amenities, remarkable vehicle performance, and safety features. It added the Jetta has been Volkswagen Philippines’ bestselling sedan since the model’s introduction.

The Jetta is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged direct injection diesel engine that, combined to a six-speed DSG transmission, makes 148 hp and 340 Nm of torque. Standard in both the Jetta Comfortline and Highline are a sunroof, smart entry with push-button start, and a 5.8-inch touch screen panel for the audio system. Added to the Highline are a Fender eight-speaker audio setup, dual zone Climatronic air-conditioning, rain sensors, six-way adjustable power driver’s seat and 17-inch wheels.