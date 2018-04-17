Dashboard (04/18/18)

Ford names 2017 top performing dealers

FORD Philippines said its dealerships in Alabang and General Santos were its “top performing” in Metro Manila and the provinces, respectively, in 2017.

The dealerships were handed their awards during a recent convention, Ford said.

“Our success last year will not be possible without the great collaboration of our dealer principals and their teams, so we’re very happy to celebrate their hard work and achievements at the annual dealer convention,” said Bert Lessard, managing director at Ford Philippines. “We look forward to a more solid partnership with our dealership network nationwide this year as we continue to enhance the Ford ownership experience.”

Ford said it also recognized Lloyd Dumandan of Ford General Santos as sales manager of the year, Johann Martinez of Ford Alabang as general sales manager of the year, and Mario Gener Marte of Ford Manila as branch head of the year.

Scania now selling pre-owned trucks

SCANIA announced it is now selling its trucks through a certified pre-owned program.

The company said fleet operators can expect its used trucks to have the “same built-in toughness, durability, reliability and low operating costs” as its new trucks do. It added each certified pre-owned Scania — imported from Europe — is not more than five years old and has been “thoroughly assessed and rated by top-notch technicians before they get shipped to the Philippines.”