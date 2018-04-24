Dashboard (04/25/18)

Ford deletes first-month fee on select models

FORD Philippines has waived the first of monthly fees for select variants of the Ford Everest, Ranger and EcoSport.

The promo, offered until April 30, covers the Everest 2.2L Ambiente 4×2 M/T, Ranger 2.2L XLT 4×2 M/T and EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente M/T bought on a five-year financing term.

Ford explained buyers of the Everest 2.2L Ambiente 4×2 M/T can save up to P32,000; those of the Ranger 2.2LXLT 4×2 M/T who placed a down payment of P68,000 can save almost P24,000, those of the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente M/T who placed a down payment of P48,000 can save up to P18,000.

Hyundai opens vocational training center

PHILIPPINE auto distributor Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) announced it inaugurated on April 10 the Hyundai Dream Center Philippines (HDCP) located within its logistics facility in Calamba, Laguna.

The company described HDCP as a “world-class training and education hub for underprivileged Filipino youths,” adding that it is a product of a partnership between HARI, Hyundai Motor Group, and global humanitarian organization Plan International. The center “aims to elevate the level of vocational-technical skills in the Philippine automotive industry by providing… training scholarships on vehicle repair and maintenance,” HARI said.

“HDCP symbolizes not just our commitment to contribute to human capital development in the automotive industry, but our dream of improving the lives of Filipinos as well,” said HARI President Maria Fe Perez-Agudo.

Audi A8 named World Luxury Car 2018

THE Audi A8 was voted “World Luxury Car 2018” in the World Car Awards held at the New York Auto Show in early April. The A8’s award was the ninth overall for Audi.

The car maker said the 82 members of the jury, coming from 24 countries, assessed the emotional appeal, passenger comfort and safety, environmental aspects, driving performance, market relevance, and price-performance ratio of 26 vehicles that qualified for the awards’ elimination round.