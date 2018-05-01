Dashboard (05/02/18)

Ford Everest logs 27.21 kpl in economy tests

FORD Philippines said its SUV model was found to be among the most fuel-efficient vehicles in recent tests certified by the Department of Energy.

The Ford Everest posted the third-best fuel consumption rating of 27.21 kilometers per liter (kpl) in a series of fuel mileage tests for 10 participating diesel-powered vehicles, according to Ford. It added the week-long tests involved trips from Baguio City to Ambuklao and Halsema, as well as to Manila.

“Fuel efficiency in our vehicles is very important for us at Ford, so we’re very pleased with the impressive results obtained by the Everest,” said Bertrand Lessard, managing director at Ford Philippines.

KTM offers 24/7 emergency assistance

KTM distributor Adventure Cycle Philippines, Inc. (KTM Philippines) said purchases of street-legal KTM motorcycles made between May 1 and April 30, 2019 come with a nationwide emergency roadside assistance coverage from Ibero Asistencia Philippines.

KTM Philippines said customers enrolled in the program can call (02) 459-4755 in 86 areas in Luzon, 17 in Visayas and seven in Mindanao if they need assistance for engine trouble, towing, removal of damaged unit or delivery of fuel or spare key. Also available are assistance for legal and ambulance services, hospital admission and accident coordination with relevant government units.

“Our customers deserve nothing less than the best after-sales services because our relationship with them does not end after the purchase,” said Dino Santos, COO at KTM Philippines.

Suzuki deliveries grow 21.4% in first quarter

SUZUKI Philippines (SPH) said its sales rose 21.4% in the first quarter of 2018 — the highest year-to-date growth in the domestic auto industry, according to the company.

It added it cushioned itself against the higher taxes imposed this year on new vehicles by keeping its prices at 2017 levels for a certain period in the first quarter of 2018.

“We were prudent with our marketing efforts for the first quarter of the year because we anticipated developments in the business landscape as a result partly of the TRAIN law and, of course, other factors,” said Shuzo Hoshikura, vice-president and division general manager for automobile at SPH.

The company credited the “strong performance” of the Suzuki Ertiga, Celerio and Vitara models for its growth.