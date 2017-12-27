Dashing through

THE Polaroid DS301 Dual Dash Cam has a pair of full-HD 1080p resolution cameras (front and back), a 3.0-inch LCD screen, super-wide 155-degree lens, up to 64-gigabyte MicroSD Class 10 memory card support, parking mode, auto-protect file system during collision, seamless looping recording, motion detection, auto start/stop, built-in speaker and microphone, and voltage protection. The dual-camera setup ensures rear-end collisions can also be recorded. The DS301 sells for P14,999 and is covered by a 12-month warranty. It is available (as well as other Polaroid dashboard cameras) at all Blade Auto Center outlets, where it can be installed without charges.
Advertisement