Davao City council approves sisterhood agreement with China’s Jinjiang City

THE DAVAO City council approved on April 24 an ordinance granting authority to enter into a sisterhood agreement with the Jinjiang City in China’s Fujian Province. A letter of intent for the partnership was signed last Feb. 5 by Ms. Carpio and Jinjiang City Deputy Mayor Li Zili. “Davao is an important city for the Chinese people, most people from Jinjiang they establish business here in Davao,” Mr. Li Zili said during his visit in Feb. The agreement aims to promote cooperation between the two cities in the fields of science and technology, culture, education, public health and sports. — Carmencita A. Carillo