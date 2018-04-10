Davao City council starts filling up vacancies

THE DAVAO CITY council seat that was left vacant by the resignation of Paolo Z. Duterte as vice mayor has been filled with the appointment of a new councilor. Carmelo J. Clarion, a barangay chairman, took his oath of office as a member of the local legislature Monday. Mr. Clarion replaces former councilor Bernard E. Al-ag, who assumed the post of vice-mayor being the top councilor voted in the last elections.

IP REP

Meanwhile, the council slot for the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) is also due for filling up following the March 30 expiration of the term of Bai Halila Sudagar. National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Davao City head Cristituto Ingay said that Ms. Sudagar can still hold the post up to April 18 while the NCIP leads the selection process for her replacement on April 12. Ms. Sudagar, who belongs to the Kagan tribe, will be replaced by a representative from the Klata tribe. City Ordinance No. 0448-10 provides the selection of an IPMR from the six major IPs in the city. — Carmelito Q. Francisco and Carmencita A. Carillo