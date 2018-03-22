Davao City council urges creation of task force to check on tourism establishments

A LOCAL TASK FORCE that will check on tourism establishments in Davao City is being pushed amid the crackdown against violators of various laws being undertaken by national government agencies on those located in popular island destinations such as Boracay, Panglao and Siargao.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, chair of the city council committee on tourism, said the local Tourism Code already provides legal basis for the creation of the group, which would be composed of representatives from the City Tourism Council, tourism office, and a third-party auditor. The task force would have authority to conduct ocular inspections of tourism establishments to determine their compliance with the Tourism Code and other city ordinances.

Mr. Alejandre said the Times Beach area and the highland district of Marilog are of particular interest, where hotels and restaurants have been mushrooming. The councilor cited that they have received reports that some of these establishments are not compliant with ordinances such as the no-smoking law, no serving of alcoholic beverages, waste disposal and the zoning ordinance.- — Carmencita A. Carillo