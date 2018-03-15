Davao City pushes for launch of ADB-backed bus system by 2019

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City government, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is aiming to launch at least one route for the High Priority Bus System (HPBS) by 2019.

“Maybe next year… (the) timetable is beyond 2019 so I told them, if they cannot do it by 2019, is to show us what will happen beyond 2019 and they said they will present one route,” said Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, whose term is ending in 2019 but is eligible to run for reelection.

The bus project, is intended to replace some 7,000 public utility jeepneys (PUJs) on the city’s main roads.

The HPBS, now in the design stage, is part of an ADB $70-million loan fund for transport modernization in Davao City, which also includes traffic lighting system, bus stops, and five to six bus terminals.

“It’s taking too long… and I told them, it will have to happen because my reputation is at stake,” Ms. Duterte said on Friday while ADB officials were in town for the regional launch of the Philippine hosting of the 51st ADB Annual Meeting.

Ms. Duterte said the delay is due to “the usual problems” with the national government, but did not elaborate.

The ADB started its study on the HPBS in mid-2016, with the initial findings submitted to the city government in April 2017.

City Planning and Development Office head Ivan Chin Cortez, in an earlier interview with the media, said the HPBS and the overall local transport plan would be in line with the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) released by the Department of Transportation.

The target date of fully implementing the HPBS is 2021, while an initial number of buses were planned for deployment by 2020. — Maya M. Padillo