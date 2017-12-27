Davao City in talks with JICA, NEDA for master plan

By Maya M. Padillo,

Correspondent

DAVAO CITY — The city government is in discussions with officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for an infrastructure master plan, a city planning official said.

Ivan Chin Cortez, who heads the City Planning and Development Office said the planning exercise, known as Infrastructure Modernization for Davao Projects, has initially concluded that the city needs to have more interconnectivity within the framework of four parallel main roads.

“The Matina-City Hall road, Matina-Bankerohan up to Toril are the old lines and the diversion road is the third. The bypass road is the fourth parallel and within those parallels we have planned interconnections lined up for construction within the term of President (Rodrigo R.) Duterte with the aim of decongesting the city,” Mr. Cortez said.

Mr. Cortez also said a meeting is set for January with national agencies to propose big-ticket projects.

Mr. Cortez said the city is finalizing an updated Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) and hopes to submit this for approval by the city council before the year ends.

The updated plan hopes to resolve governance and social concerns raised by the old plan.

“The meat of the CDP is to have general list of projects, programs and activities that will guide us in updating also our local development plans,” he said.

The CDP that the city is using now was drafted in 1996, approved in 2001 and effective until 2022.

However, under the guidelines of the Department of Interior and Local Government the city needs to have a CDP that is good for five years.

Mr. Cortez is reviewing drafts from consultants of traffic and transport master plans which will become the city’s basis for a more comprehensive plan to be conducted with the Department of Transportation.