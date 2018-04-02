Davao City to hold travel expo

ABOUT 100 participants including travel agents, national tourist organizations, travel product suppliers and tour operators, and such enterprises as hotels, resorts, airlines, cruise and shipping lines, and theme parks are expected to participate in the upcoming Travel and Leisure Expo Davao (TLEX) slated on May 10-13 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang. TLEX Davao will be on its second year, running alongside the PHILBEX (Philippine Building and Construction Exposition) Davao. Charles L. Lim, president of Selrahco management and consultancy services, expressed confidence that TLEX will promote tourism within the regions and will stimulate travel as we experience Philippine tourism moving up to a new level. He encourages travel and hospitality stakeholders to participate in this four-day event, noting that Mindanao is an important market base, especially for domestic tourism. — Maya M. Padillo