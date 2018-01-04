Davao mall management assures workers absorbed in other operations

TOP MANAGEMENT of the NCCC Mall in a statement on Wednesday said its “660 workers affected by the Dec. 23 mall fire will not be displaced and instead have been absorbed by the company in its other operations.” NCCC spokesperson and PR manager Thea Padua said, “As early as the first day of the tragedy, top management already decided that the affected workers would not be displaced and instead would be absorbed in our other operations.” She added that NCCC has also coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on behalf of the mall tenants and business owners who have asked permission to pull out their belongings. She asked the tenants to be patient as the BFP said the premises remain under its custody for investigation. Top management also met last Thursday, Dec. 28, with relatives of the victims of the Dec. 23 tragedy in a meeting arranged through the office of the Davao City Mayor, and pledged to provide needed support for these families. Ms. Padua said NCCC is fully cooperating with the authorities in support of a full and impartial probe of the tragedy.