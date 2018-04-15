Davao water supply project still awaiting DAR conversion permit

THE BULK water supply project of Aboitiz-led Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (AAII) continues to be delayed by the conversion permit that remains pending at the office of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR). “The permit is still with DAR and the challenge now is on the DAR secretary because they keep on changing the secretaries,” Arturo M. Milan, adviser for Mindanao of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), told media last week. The previous DAR secretary was rejected by the Commission on Appointments while the current one has yet to get approval. We’re hoping that by June the latest, ma-settle na ito (the permit would be settled),” he said. AAII has an exclusive contract with the Davao City Water District (DCWD) for the P10-billion project that aims to supply 300-million liters of water per day for 30 years. AAII was initially targeting operations to start by 2019. — Maya M. Padillo