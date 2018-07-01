Davao’s Hugpong sa Pagbabago political party gets COMELEC approval, eyes alliances

LOCAL POLITICAL party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) is now assessing potential alliances following the approval of its registration by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), according to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the party’s leader. “We have received the COMELEC resolution making HNP now an accredited regional political party,” Ms. Carpio said in an interview Friday. Their next step, she added, is to conduct oath-taking around the region, with Davao Oriental scheduled first on July 1. Ms. Duterte said other local and regional parties are still existing in the different provinces, and these are among those under review for an HNP alliance. She noted that members of the local party Hugpong ng Taong Lungsod, founded by her father President Rodrigo R. Duterte, are not forced to join HNP. Ms. Carpio also again brushed aside rumors that she is planning to run for a national position in the 2019 midterm elections. — Maya M. Padillo