DBM cites Nov. capital outlay surge

INFRASTRUCTURE spending and other capital outlays surged in November last year with the completion of flood control and road projects across the country, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

DBM data show that national government disbursements in infrastructure and other capital outlays grew 44.8% — the fastest pace so far in 2017 — to P43.8 billion from P30.3 billion in 2016.

The report said the increase was due “to the completed road infrastructure program of the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) such as flood control projects and improvement of road networks nationwide (e.g., construction, concreting, widening); acquisition of various equipment under the Capability Enhancement Program of the DILG-PNP (Department of the Interior and Local Government-Philippine National Police); and payments for supplies, repair and maintenance of patrol vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard.”

This brought 11-month infrastructure and other capital disbursements to P486.5 billion, 14.2% up from P426.1 billion in 2016’s corresponding period.

WATCHING AGENCIES

“The statistics on government disbursements only bolster our thrust for efficient and effective public service delivery,” Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said in a statement yesterday.

He said the Budget department has been prodding departments and agencies to ramp up spending.

“I assure you that the DBM, in coordination with the line agencies, has exerted all efforts to ensure the expedient and prudent management of public resources,” he said.

Budget Undersecretary Laura B. Pascua had said earlier that government departments and agencies have been speeding up disbursements ahead of the yearend expiry of budget allotments.

According to the DBM’s statement of allotment releases, agencies had a cumulative balance of P183.6 billion as of end-November, as P3.17 trillion — or about 94.5% — of the P3.35 trillion 2017 budget had already been released by then. — E. J. C. Tubayan