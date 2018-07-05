Dell study shows changing face of video gamers

THE GAMING industry has changed considerably and so did the behavior and the profile of the typical gamer, a new study by PC giant Dell has shown.

An online survey commissioned by Dell’s gaming brand revealed that the habits and attitudes of today’s gamers have changed.

The profile of a gamer, according to the survey, is no longer described as “the stereotypical teen loner playing in his parents’ basement.”

“Gone are the days that being called a ‘gamer’ is derogatory,” the company said in the report. The survey showed that fewer than one in 10 (8-9% each) feel either “judged,” “childish” or “embarrassed” for being called a “gamer.”

The survey respondents also noted the benefits of playing video games, which reaffirmed a research conducted by the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia which found teens who were regular gamers scored higher than average in math, reading and science on an international exam. Survey respondents said that, because of gaming, they are more strategic thinkers (39%), have improved hand-eye coordination (37%) and increased reaction time (36%). Some even perceive that their teamwork (27%) and leadership (18%) skills have improved.

The more advanced the gamer, the more likely they are to report skill development. Half of gamers at pro level (54%) claimed that gaming has made them more strategic thinkers, while 36% of casual players and 30% of noobs said the same. Similar patterns occur for technology skills: 42% of pros said they are more tech savvy compared to 18% of casual players and only 14% of noobs.

Dell commissioned research firm Researchscape to conduct the online survey among 5,763 video game players from 11 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, UK and US).

To qualify for the study, respondents had to play videogames on desktops or laptops for at least an hour a week. They did not need to identify as gamers, and 7% said they did not. The survey was fielded from Dec. 9, 2017, to Jan. 30, 2018.