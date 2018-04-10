DENR approves over 3,000 land titling applications for public school sites

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently approved more than 3,000 special patents for public schools in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd).

In a statement released on Tuesday, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said that this is a “big accomplishment in land management and public school system”.

“It only shows that the DENR, particularly the Land Management Bureau, is actively working to secure public school sites where the education of the future generation of this country rests,” he added.

The DENR and DepEd signed three memoranda of agreement in 2007, 2010 and 2013, which is also supported by Republic Act 10023 or An Act Authorizing the Issuance of Free Patents to Residential Lands.

This allows the survey and titling of public elementary and secondary school lands exclusively for education purposes through special titles and presidential proclamations.

The DENR has so far transmitted 3,467 approved patents for public schools in 16 regions. Of all the regions, Region 2 has the most number of patents at 450, followed by Region 10 and Region 1 with 434 and 343, respectively.

DENR Region 2 had the most number of special patents approved and transmitted at 450; Region 10 had 434 patents, and Region 1 had 343.

“Education is a basic right of every Filipino. The DENR will continue to pursue efforts to award land ownership to public schools so that these learning institutions are secured from ejection in the land they have occupied for decades,” Mr. Cimatu said.

Under the MOA, the DepEd will further develop and improve the public school system. The department is also in charge of selecting the area where the school will be build on.

The DENR will conduct the survey, research, ground verification and preparation of maps and technical description of the identified lands. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato