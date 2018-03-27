DENR calls for more investments in ‘green infrastructure’

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources called for both the public and private sectors to invest in “green infrastructure”.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 27, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said the protection of ecosystems likewise can provide the security to the surrounding communities.

“Countries highly vulnerable to natural disasters, like the Philippines, need to invest more in green infrastructure,” he added.

“Integrating green with grey or traditional infrastructure creates cost-effective, climate resilient communities.”

Mr. Cimatu also highlighted the need to implement nature-based solutions such as planting trees to combat both solid and water waste management.

“Nature-based solutions have the potential to solve many water challenges. Nature can heal itself if abuses are mitigated before they become irreversible,” he added.

The DENR last week awarded individuals, group and programs that have developed nature-based solutions to address pollution.

Mr. Cimatu said that the ceremony was “timely”, given the ongoing crisis in Boracay where a number of establishments have violated environmental laws and a number of the wetlands has been inhabited by informal settlers.

During the awarding ceremony, various government officials and private sector representatives also pledged to commit to the United Nations resolution on the International Decade for Action: Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato