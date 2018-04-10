DENR chief commends mining firm in Masbate

ENVIRONMENT and Natural Resources Secretary Roy A. Cimatu lauded the Masbate Gold Project for its coral reef rehabilitation and mining operations during his visit to the Municipality of Aroroy last Monday, April 9.

In a statement released by Filminera Resources Corp. on Tuesday, Mr. Cimatu also commended the use of underground or hard rock mining for the project, which is in contrast to the more widely-used open pit mining in the Philippines.

“This is really the best mine I have visited. You can see that the mining operation is well-planned and well-engineered,” the Environment chief is quoted as saying.

“I believe that the way you mine shows how you are as a company,” he added.

The mining project is a joint operation of Filminera and Phil Gold Processing and Refining Corp.

Filiminera holds the Environmental Compliance Certificate, mining tenements, surface rights, and Mineral Production Sharing Agreement while B2Gold subsidiary Phil Gold holds the mineral processing permit and is in charge of the processing plant.

Mr. Cimatu had particularly taken notice of the project’s coral reef rehabilitation efforts in the Port of Barrera, where the reefs were damaged by illegal fishing methods.

The mining firms deployed 125 reefballs and propagated more than 1,200 corals in December last year.

An additional 600 reefballs and an estimated 10,000 corals are expected to be installed this year, maintaining over 80% survival rate for the reefs.

Mr. Cimatu said the use of reefballs can also be employed in the government’s rehabilitation efforts in Boracay.

Filiminera chairperson Gloria T. Climaco said that they will continue to maintain their safety standards, community development and environmental protection activities to maintain its standing as the “best mine site.”

“We are sincere in fulfilling our commitment to create a sustainable environment for the impact barangays that surround us, while bringing economic development to Aroroy,” she added.

Ms. Climaco said that they are vying to serve as a role model to other mines.

The mining industry has been in hot water with the closure of a number of mines during the short stint of ex-environment secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez, who has been an anti-mining advocate.

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources are set to release the delayed auditing reports this month. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato