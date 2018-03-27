DENR touts ‘green infrastructure’ to boost resiliency

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it is hoping for more investment in so-called “green infrastructure” and added that measures like tree-planting have the potential to improve the country’s water management issues.

In a statement on Tuesday, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said green infrastructure is cost-effective and helps make communities more resilient.

“Countries highly vulnerable to natural disasters, like the Philippines, need to invest more in green infrastructure,” he added.

“Integrating green with grey or traditional infrastructure creates cost-effective, climate resilient communities.”

Mr. Cimatu also encouraged nature-based solutions such as tree planting, which will help resolve solid and water waste issues.

“Nature-based solutions have the potential to solve many water challenges. Nature can heal itself if abuses are mitigated before they become irreversible,” he added.

The DENR last week gave out awards to individuals, groups and programs that have developed nature-based solutions to address pollution.

Mr. Cimatu said that the awards were “timely,” given the environmental crisis in Boracay.

“Massive replanting will go far beyond creating new forests as carbon sinks to mitigate climate change; it will also create livelihood and reduce poverty, provide habitats for biodiversity, recharge watersheds, protect topsoil from erosion, and boost food security,” he added. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato