Designer dolls raise money for good causes

FOR MOST little girls, cute dolls in pretty dresses are a part of life’s joys while growing up. Now a purchase of a doll may eventually give help and contribute to giving them a better life.

Designer Happy Andrada has been creating dolls as a fund-raising project to help orphans; artist Jeannie Javelosa has been working with women from Barangay Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro who crochet angel dolls as a livelihood project; while designer Rajo Laurel continues to keep himself involved in fund-raising projects. The three decided to collaborate for the GREAT Women doll advocacy project, adorning one-of-a-kind dolls with creative dresses to raise funds for a cause.

The current collection has around 98 dolls — eight designs by Javelosa, 40 designs by Andrada, 10 designs by Laurel, and about 40 of the crochetted angel dolls.

Mr. Laurel sticks to his “always yes” philosophy when it comes to getting involved in projects. “I thought that it was something that I could do and I could help because we’re raising funds for these women who are in dangerous situations,” Mr. Laurel told BusinessWorld at the launch.

Mr. Laurel’s dress designs were inspired by different women including his grandmother, fictional characters, Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick. He also made a replica of a gown he had designed for actress Bea Alonzo.

In the light of the prevailing issue of violence against women, Ms. Andrada shared her message to women: “Do not be afraid to stand up. There is always someone they can open up to like a friend. There are women groups that could help them, so don’t be afraid. You know what you’re worth. You’re worth better than to be abused. So, don’t be in the shadow and speak up,” she told BusinessWorld.

The proceeds from the sale of Happy Andrada’s and Rajo Laurel’s dolls will be given to the Coalition Against the Trafficking of Women in Asia Pacific (CATW-AP), an international network of feminist groups, organizations, and individuals which provides programs for sexually exploited women; while the proceeds of the angel dolls and designs by Jeannie Javelosa will go to the CRIBS Foundation, Inc. under the New Beginnings Program for aiding exploited and prostituted young girls, as well as raising funds for the women in Barangay Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro.

When asked if the selling period ends when the last doll is sold, Ms. Javellosa said: “We will keep making them.”

The GREAT Women dolls are available at the GREAT Women Café & Showroom at the Tesoros Bldg, Arnaiz Ave., Makati City. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman