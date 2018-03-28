Details out on Ateneo’s Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Art Criticism competition

THE Ateneo Art Gallery (AAG) and the Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation, Inc. (KLFI) have announced the exhibitions to be reviewed by writers interested in submitting entries for the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism. These exhibitions are:

CULTURAL CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES

• The Ordinary Man: A One Man Exhibition by Josemaria Paolo Icasas which ran from Nov. 29, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018

Pasilyo Vicente Manansala (2F Hallway)

• Waterways: Caroline Ongpin Exhibition, Jan. 24 to Feb. 4

• Walking Still: Rene Aquitania Exhibition, Jan. 25 to March 4

• Garapata for Pasinaya, Feb. 3 to March 4

• Saturday Group 50th Anniversary, March 3 to May 6

• PAEA 50th Anniversary, March 20 to April 29

• Marion Contreras Solo Exhibition, March 22 to May 13

• Peek-A-Book — with Intertextual, March 24 to May 6

• Association of Pinoyprintmakers 50th Anniversary, May 24 to July 15

UP VARGAS MUSEUM

• Place of Region in the Contemporary: The initial project of the Philippine Contemporary Art Network (PCAN), Dec. 8, 2017 to Jan. 27, 2018

• Living Architecture at the Vargas Museum: With special projects by Junyee and Indy Paredes, Feb. 3- March 31

• Beyond Myself: Filipino Migrants’ Investments in Philippine Futures, Feb. 15 to March 24

• Nona Garcia Solo Exhibition, April 7 to May 5

• 2018 Vargas Museum Art History Series Exhibition, April 7 to May 5

• Elmer Borlongan Solo Exhibition, May 12 to June 9

AYALA MUSEUM

• Curated by Federico de Vera Nov. 7, 2017 to Jan. 28, 2018

• Urban Labyrinth: Rodel Tapaya New Works, Feb. 19 to April 1

• Alfonso Ossorio Exhibition, Feb. 26 to June 17

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART AND DESIGN

• Flatlands, Dec. 7, 2017 to March 4, 2018

• Pacita Abad Exhibition, April 12 to July 1

METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF MANILA

• Elmer Borlongan: An Extraordinary Eye for the Ordinary, Jan. 22 to March 28

Participants must write in the style of an art critique with no more than 1,000 words and submit a Writer’s Profile.

The Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism honors the memory of Purita Kalaw-Ledesma, art patron and founder of the Art Association of the Philippines (AAP). Ledesma was instrumental in the development of Philippine art of the post war period through the establishment of the AAP and her patronage of both established and emerging artists.

For details, call the Ateneo Art Gallery at 426-6001 ext. 4160 or 426-6488.