DFA monitoring situation of OFW forced to drink bleach

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is coordinating with Saudi Arabian authorities following the hospitalization of an Oversees Filipino Worker (OFW) who was allegedly forced to drink household bleach by her employer.

In a statement issued Monday, the DFA quoted Philippine Consulate in Jeddah as saying that Agnes Mancilla remained in “serious but stable condition” at the King Fahad Central Hospital in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

“We would like to assure our kababayans that we are working closely with authorities in Jizan to make sure that justice will be given to Agnes Mancilla,” Consul General Edgar B. Badajos said.

According to DFA, Ms. Mancilla underwent laparotomy immediately after she was taken to the hospital to flush out the bleach from her stomach. Doctors also found burn marks on her back.

Ms. Mancilla, who has been working in Saudi Arabia since 2016, but was allegedly subjected to repeated physical abuse by her employer and was not being paid her salary.

Mr. Badajos said Philippine consulate officials made representations with authorities in Jizan to ensure appropriate charges were filed against Ms. Mancilla’s employer who was later arrested by the police.

He also assured that the consulate would regularly send representatives to Jizan to monitor her case and her condition.