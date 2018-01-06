DICT delays one-year validity for some prepaid ‘load’

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has given telecommunications companies PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc. six more months to implement a one-year validity period for prepaid phone services, also known as “load,” covering amounts under P300, saying that companies need time to adjust their systems.

A memorandum circular (MC) jointly issued in December by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), DICT, and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) providing for a one-year validity period for prepaid mobile load due to take effect on Jan. 5.

Prepaid load of P300 and higher bought after Jan. 5 will be valid for one year.

“We are giving the telcos six months from today (January 5) to adjust their systems so that all regular prepaid loads no matter what amount will be valid for one year. However, loads of P300 and higher made after Jan. 5 shall be already valid for one year,” DICT Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Eliseo M. Rio, Jr. said in a social media post.

“We allowed this to prevent their systems from the possibility of crashing if changes are made abruptly, which will not only highly inconvenience the consuming public but may even cause serious damage to the telco industry,” he added.

Mr. Rio added that the DICT has instructed NTC to monitor and address complaints of load expiring before their validity lapses during the adjustment period.

In a statement, Smart Communications, Inc. Public Affairs Head Ramon R. Isberto said that Smart, Talk ‘N’ Text (TNT) and Sun Celllular will comply with the MC.

He said that the extension will give the PLDT wireless subsidiary time to reconfigure its systems. “This provides us more time to implement the extensive reconfiguration of our IT and other support systems, and to conduct the needed tests, in order to ensure trouble-free implementation of the new expiry period.”

Globe Telecom, Inc., general counsel Vicente Froilan M. Castelo said that the company will need to build more capacity and purchase additional licenses, including software programming by third party vendors.

The company will also conduct system tests and need additional number series from the NTC.

“Furthermore, there may be new conditions applied to prepaid services within the next six months to ensure a sustainable quality of service,” Mr. Castelo said.

