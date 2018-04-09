DICT to seek proposals for cybersecurity plan this month

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) plans to solicit bids this month for the outsourcing of the cybersecurity plan.

DICT Acting Secretary Eliseo M. Rio, Jr. said that the department plans to issue the request for proposals within this month for the outsourcing of the implementation of the National Cyber Security Plan (NCSP).

“The request for information, request for proposal — that will come maybe this month,” Mr. Rio told reporters on the sidelines of an event on April 5.

Mr. Rio said that during the public consultations, around 60 potential bidders took part.

The DICT originally targeted the start of the bidding process for November 2017.

Mr. Rio has said that the contract awardee will oversee the NCSP for around three or four years before the DICT takes over, as the department currently lacks the manpower and equipment to implement the program.

The DICT in May 2017 launched the NCSP. The primary goals of the five-year plan are: to assure the continuous operation of critical infostructure, public and military networks; to implement cyber resiliency measures to enhance the ability to respond to threats before, during and after attacks; to effectively coordinate with law enforcement agencies; and to create a cybersecurity-educated society. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo