Disaster relief facility to be built under PHL-US EDCA

DEFENSE SECRETARY Delfin N. Lorenzana and US Ambassador Sung Y. Kim on Tuesday, April 17, led the groundbreaking for the construction of a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief warehouse in Basa Airbase, Pampanga. Mr. Kim said the facility, a project under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), is a “good byproduct of what we meant to, strengthening of (the US and the Philippines’) alliance.” Mr. Lorenzana said the facility “will be under (the Philippine government’s) control but when Americans are here, they will have free use of those facilities.” — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz