DLSU recognizes FEU ability to bounce back

SEIZED early control of their University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament finals series in a “fairly easy” manner, the De La Salle Lady Spikers said they are happy where they stand but are not getting ahead of themselves, recognizing that the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws have it in them to bounce back.

In Game One of their best-of-three UAAP Season 80 finals series on Saturday, the defending champions Lady Spikers drew first blood, winning in straight sets, 29-27, 25-21 and 25-22, banking on a deep rotation and balanced attack.

The shutout victory by La Salle was in contrast to the two cutthroat encounters it had with FEU in the elimination round, where the matches went to five sets each time.

La Salle had it tough in opening set, needing to dig deep to hack out the win in extra time.

After that, however, the Lady Spikers were in their element. Even when they were trailing each time to start the second and third sets, they would find ways to come back en route to booking the Game One victory that pushed them to a win away from claiming a third straight UAAP title in women’s volleyball and 11th championship all-time.

“Our defense really stepped for us, particularly our blocking. We had a hard time early but good thing we got the first set and it helped us a lot in getting our confidence going the rest of the way,” said La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus following their win.

In the win, the Lady Spikers had an even attack with graduating player Kim Kianna Dy the lone player in double digits in scoring with 10 points.

May Luna came off the bench to add nine of her own while Majoy Baron and Tine Tiamzon each had eight markers.

La Salle was also staunch on defense, limiting FEU top gun Bernadeth Pons to just nine points and Chin-Chin Basas to six.

Heather Guino-o had a game-high 14 points but it was not enough to tow his team against La Salle.

But while they are in steady form heading into Game Two on Wednesday, May 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Mr. De Jesus said they are not counting out FEU just yet.

“FEU is not an easy opponent because it also has a deep lineup and can do different rotation. They are also aggressive and difficult to read at times so we must be ready,” said the La Salle coach.

“We will try our best to close out things in Game Two on Wednesday so as not to allow them to get back their confidence and make it tougher for us in a do-or-die if ever,” Mr. De Jesus said.

Meanwhile, in the men’s division, the National University Bulldogs moved a step away from bringing back to Muralla the crown with a straight-set victory over defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23, also on Saturday.

Bryan Bagunas showed the way for NU with 19 points with James Natividad and Madzian Gampong adding 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Offensive juggernaut Marck Espejo, meanwhile, top-scored for Ateneo with 16, but it was a far cry from his 46-point average in the Final Four versus FEU.

Ron Medalla, for his part, added 11 for the Blue Eagles. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo