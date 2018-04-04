DM Wenceslao eyes gov’t infrastructure projects

D.M. WENCESLAO & Associates, Inc. looks to secure contracts for infrastructure projects under the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program to expand its footprint.

In a statement issued Tuesday, DM Wenceslao noted that it is one of less than 20 firms in the country that is classified as a Quadruple A contractor, which indicates that a contractor has a market capitalization of at least P1 billion.

“(We) are in a position to take advantage of the government’s massive infrastructure program, especially in our core areas of horizontal infrastructure and construction, foundation works, and marine construction,” DM Wenceslao Chief Executive Officer Delfin Angelo C. Wenceslao was quoted as saying in a statement.

The company said it has already completed more than 100 construction and infrastructure projects in the country, including its flagship project Aseana City in Parañaque.

DM Wenceslao was also behind the land reclamation projects for the Manila Bay Area where Solaire Resorts and Casino, Resorts World’s Westside City, and the City of Dreams Manila now stand. It was recently tapped by Ayala Land, Inc. to build the Ayala Malls Bay Area in Aseana City.

The company noted that it negotiates to have the first right to build or the right to match the lowest bid of contractors when another firm buys or leases land within the 107-hectare Aseana City.

“We also have our own projects in Aseana which will be a central business district in the coming years within the huge development encompassing the Entertainment City, Mall of Asia, the Senate and various other developments,” Mr. Wenceslao said.

DM Wenceslao has a total of nine projects which it said can be completed in the next five years. This includes three residential projects with a total saleable floor area of 88,000 square meters (sq.m.) and six commercial projects with a total leasable space of 280,000 sq.m.

The company still has a 292,000-sq.m. parcel of land in Aseana City that has yet to be allocated. Outside the district, DM Wenceslao has a land bank of 208,000 sq.m. in different parts of the country.

DM Wenceslao is currently pursuing the listing of around 20% of the company’s shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange, after filing for a P15.5-billion initial public offering last March. Proceeds of the fund-raising activity will be used finance its project lineup, for infrastructure development, and other corporate purposes. — Arra B. Francia