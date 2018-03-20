DMCI Power allocates P160M for generators 

CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Power Corp. has set aside around P160 million to acquire seven new diesel generating sets for its Masbate and Palawan operations, its parent firm told the stock exchange on Monday.

DMCI Holdings, Inc. said the additional units have a total capacity of 11.2 megawatts (MW). It will raise DMCI Power’s generation capacity in the two missionary areas to 90 MW, or an improvement of 14% from last year.

“We are expecting a significant increase in power demand in our host provinces this year. We want to ensure that DPC (DMCI Power Corp.) will have reliable power generators to supply our consumers with continuous, sufficient and dependable electricity,” DMCI Power President Nestor D. Dadivas said in a statement.

Masbate and Palawan have contributed largely for DMCI Power's energy sales in 2017, which grew by 4%.

The holding firm placed DMCI Power’s energy sales for 2017 at 247.06 GWh from 237.85 GWh previously.

Despite the sales growth, the unit’s net income last year dropped by 15% to P359 million from P424 million, “primarily due to the expiration of its income tax holiday for its Masbate operations.”

Established in 2006, DMCI Power provides electricity to areas that are not connected to the main transmission grid. Its off-takers include the electric cooperatives in Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan and Sultan Kudarat.

Last year was not smooth for DMCI Power. Its unit DMCI Masbate Corp. in June cut off and later restored power supply to Masbate’s electric cooperative as the two discussed ways to resolve the distribution utility’s debts owed to the company.

In August, DMCI Power was called on by the Senate to submit an action plan and timetable on how it would fulfill a 25-MW requirement under its interim power supply agreement with the Palawan Electric Cooperative, the island’s main distribution utility.

The company said its contractual obligation to deliver the electricity had been hampered by the opposition of certain stakeholders to the construction and operation of the committed thermal facility. — Victor V. Saulon