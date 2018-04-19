Advertisement

DOE kicks off information campaign on proposed uniform electricity bill

Font Size

File photo of an electric meter -- BW file photo

The Department of Energy (DoE) has started going around the country in its campaign to inform the public of its proposal to introduce a uniform monthly electricity bill format that contains more pro-consumer information.

The law requires that any electric power industry participant to functionally and structurally unbundle its business activities and rates in accordance with the sectors (generation, transmission and supply) and reflect the respective costs of providing each service. — Victor V. Saulon