DoE orders Meralco to explain why Isla Verde remains unserved

THE Department of Energy (DoE) has asked the country’s biggest electricity distribution utility, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), why an island under its franchise area remains without power to this date, an official of the agency said.

Energy Undersecretary Felix Wiliam B. Fuentebella said DoE Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi had written Oscar S. Reyes, Meralco president and chief executive officer, on April 6, 2018 about why Isla Verde in Batangas province remains among those identified by the department as “unserved or underserved.”

Mr. Fuentebella said the DoE was reviewing identified areas for possible operation of third-party electricity providers and Isla Verde, located along the Isla Verde passage on the way to Mindoro island, was among them.

“Since the island is within your franchise area, may we be apprised on the reasons why the island remains unserved by Meralco up to this date,” he said, quoting parts of the letter to Meralco.

Mr. Fuentebella mentioned about the DoE’s query on Meralco during the open forum of a conference hosted by General Electric Philippines, Inc. at Shangri-La at the Fort in Bonifacio Global City on Wednesday

He said the review of the areas without power is in line with the DoE’s mandate to look for ways to provide electricity to the unserved and underserved areas at a price lower than the small power utilities group’s (SPUG) true generation cost.

He said Mr. Cusi in his letter requested Meralco to submit a proposed electrification plan “with a definite timeline for the said area.”

“Your inputs will be crucial in helping us determine the necessary steps required to immediately provide electricity to the island,” Mr. Fuentebella said, quoting the letter.

He added that the DoE is also looking at a similar query for Cagbalete Island in Quezon province, which remains without electricity.

Under existing rules, a distribution utility has to waive its right to provide electricity in an area within its franchise before a third-party power provider can come in.

Mr. Fuentebella said the DoE might be forced to forego the required waiver depending on Meralco’s response.

Meralco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Victor V. Saulon