DoE: Power restoration in areas hit by Vinta under way

By Victor V. Saulon

Sub-Editor

NINE ELECTRIC cooperatives in Mindanao have been “severely” hit by tropical storm Vinta that resulted in power interruption in some towns in their franchise areas, the Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday as it mobilized power restoration in the affected areas.

“Our personnel and staff will continue working during the Christmas break to rehabilitate affected energy facilities, and to coordinate, monitor and report the developments for easy and fast mobilization of assets in places that need assistance,” said Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi in a statement.

The DoE said it was mobilizing all its resources to restore energy after typhoon Vinta hit southern Philippines within days after storm Urduja battered provinces in the Visayas.

The DoE listed the following affected electric cooperatives, as also reported by the National Electrification Administration:

• Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative — portions of Marawi City, Piagapo, Madalum, Madamba, Ganassi, Pualas, Pagayawan, and Tuburan;

• Surigao del Sur II Electric Cooperative — San Miguel, Cagwait, Bayabas, Marigatag and Portions of Tago;

• Davao del Norte — portions of Asuncion and New Corella;

• Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative — portions of Baloi, Matungao, Tubod, and Salvador, Munai, and Tangkal;

• Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative — total blackout;

• Zamboanga del Sur II Electric Cooperative — Sirawi, Siocon, Baliguian, and Portions of Titay;

• Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative — portions of Veruela, Bunawan, Loreto, San Luis, La Paz, Talacogon, Sibagat, San Francisco, and Rosario;

• Misamis Oriental-I Rural Electric Service Cooperative — Talakag and Portions of Cagayan de Oro City but expected completion by Wednesday;

• Palawan Electric Cooperative — Brooke’s Point, Narra and Aborlan.

The DoE also said private distribution utilities, Davao Light and Power Co., Cagayan Electric Power & Light Co., Inc. and Iligan Light and Power, Inc. reported that some households are still without power because of the dampened outlets and wiring caused by the rain and the flood waters.

“Flooding, landslides and downed infrastructures like bridges generally make the restoration of the affected power facilities more difficult,” the DoE said.

The Energy department said it was targeting the completion of power restoration efforts within the week.

State-led National Power Corp. said there was no damage on all its power plants and lines in areas affected by Vinta. Privately owned National Grid Corporation of the Philippines earlier said all compromised transmission facilities had been restored at 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The DoE issued a reminder to oil industry participants to observe the price freeze in areas placed under a state of calamity. It said its oil industry management bureau as well as its field office, along with the Department of Trade and Industry, are monitoring the prices of household liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene in Biliran and Davao.